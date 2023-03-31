Expand / Collapse search

Suspected carjacker rams into multiple cars at Agoura Hills parking lot

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Agoura Hills
Video shows driver slamming into parked cars

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. - A chaotic scene in Agoura Hills as a carjacking suspect went on a rampage in a busy Ralph’s parking lot.

The violent confrontation was caught on video by bystanders.  

Deputies say a female suspect pulled an elderly woman from her vehicle then rammed the vehicle into a wall.  

Deputies say she also hit around eight other cars in the parking lot. Witnesses say she tried to run, but they restrained her till deputies arrived.  