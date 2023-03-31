Suspected carjacker rams into multiple cars at Agoura Hills parking lot
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. - A chaotic scene in Agoura Hills as a carjacking suspect went on a rampage in a busy Ralph’s parking lot.
The violent confrontation was caught on video by bystanders.
Deputies say a female suspect pulled an elderly woman from her vehicle then rammed the vehicle into a wall.
Deputies say she also hit around eight other cars in the parking lot. Witnesses say she tried to run, but they restrained her till deputies arrived.