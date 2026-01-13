Suspected arsonist on the run in downtown LA

The Brief A masked suspect was caught on camera setting a white van on fire Monday night in downtown Los Angeles. The fire occurred around 9:40 p.m. on San Julian Street; the van was fully engulfed, but no injuries were reported. The LAPD did not respond to the scene at the time, stating they received no initial reports of arson at that location.



A suspected arsonist was captured on security footage setting a white van ablaze in downtown Los Angeles on Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

Security cameras in the 1000 block of San Julian Street captured a masked man approaching the rear of a white van around 9:40 p.m.

After the man disappeared from the camera's view for a brief moment, the vehicle suddenly burst into flames.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found the van fully engulfed.

Investigators believe an accelerant was used to intentionally start the fire, though no injuries occurred during the incident.

The LAPD told FOX 11 they did not respond to the scene because they did not receive reports of arson at that location.

What we don't know:

The identity of the masked man remains unknown as of Tuesday morning.

While firefighters have characterized the incident as a suspected case of arson involving an accelerant, authorities have not yet identified a specific motive or announced any arrests related to the fire.