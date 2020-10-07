Suspect taken into custody after search In Ladera Heights

A "possible murder suspect" was taken into custody on Wednesday after being sought in Ladera Heights, according to Los Angeles police.

Officers began searching for the man about 2:10 p.m. near StockerStreet and Fairfax Avenue, according to Officer Tony Im, who said officers, canine units and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody, the LAPD's Officer Mike Lopez said Wednesday evening, but the time and location were not available.

Information about the crime the suspect may have committed was not available.

Northbound lanes of La Cienega Boulevard in the area were closed during the search.

