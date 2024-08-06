Suspect shot, 2 others on the run after attempted robbery in Norwalk

A suspect was shot by police during an attempted robbery at a business in Norwalk Tuesday and two other suspects are still on the run, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

It happened around 9 a.m. in the 10900 block of East Firestone Boulevard.

The suspects tried to rob a tobacco shop, and shots were fired, City News Service reports. It was unclear if someone in the store was the person who opened fire.

The suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

A perimeter has been set up in the area as the search for the two suspects continues.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.