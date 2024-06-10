Suspect in OC homicide case arrested at US-Mexico border

Authorities announced the suspect wanted in connection with a woman’s death in Huntington Beach was arrested at the US-Mexico border.

Homicide detectives from the Huntington Beach Police Department responded to a home in the 1100 block of England Street, near the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Indianapolis Avenue, on Friday, May 31. They were called to the scene after officers found a woman dead inside the home.

The victim was identified by officials as 35-year-old Nicole Marquisee of Walnut.

In the investigation, Christopher Mendez, also 35, was considered a person of interest.

On Friday, June 7, Mendez was detained at the US-Mexico border while trying to re-enter the United States from Mexico. Mendez resided in Diamond Bar.

He remains in custody and his bail was set at $2,000,000. His arraignment is tentatively set for Tuesday, June 11.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Detective R. Chen at 714-536-5653. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact OC Crime Stoppers by calling 855-847-6227.