Suspect in deadly Tarzana hit-and-run in custody

Officials said that the suspect who allegedly hit and killed a woman while she was jogging in the San Fernando Valley earlier this week is in custody.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman on evening run struck and killed in Tarzana

On Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m., 45-year-old Rosa Zareaseisan was less than two blocks from her home when she was hit along Reseda Boulevard near the Braemar Country Club in Tarzana. The vehicle was last seen making a U-turn and continuing north on Reseda Blvd. When first responders arrived, Zareaseisan was declared dead at the scene.

LAPD investigators collected evidence at the scene and believe the suspect was driving a black Land Rover based on the pieces of the car that were left behind

A $50,000 reward was offered by officials for anyone who provided information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction or resolution through civil compromise of a fatal hit-and-run.

The name of the suspect was not released.

