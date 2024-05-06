Here's why LA County is combating mosquitoes with more mosquitoes

As mosquito season approaches, Los Angeles County is looking to combat the invasive mosquito population with more mosquitoes.

According to the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District, it is releasing sterilized male mosquitoes in target areas - such as two Sunland-Tujunga neighborhoods - as part of a pilot program to address the problem. The agency said while residents may notice more mosquitoes, there should be a "noticeable decrease in biting activity.

"Invasive Aedes mosquitoes have significantly altered the outdoor experience for millions of Los Angeles residents," the agency said. "These aggressive daytime biters not only disrupt outdoor activities but also raise concerns about the transmission of diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, and Zika."

RELATED: California officials confirm 2 cases of dengue, a mosquito-borne illness rarely transmitted in US

The agency said it is using the "sterile insect technique" (SIT)- sterilizing male mosquitoes via X-ray then releasing them - in hopes that when the sterile males mate with the females, there will be no offspring, leading to a decline in the mosquito population.

This technique has been used in the past by the California Department of Food and Agriculture to control the Mediterranean fruit fly, and by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to combat the screwworm, the agency said.

Officials said they will monitor and evaluate the program, with hopes of expanding the SIT technique to parts of Orange County.

Remember you can protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites. Here are some tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: