Suspect in custody after LAPD officer shot, wounded in Granada Hills gunfight

A suspect is in custody after an LAPD officer was shot and wounded during a gunfight inside of the Ralph's grocery store in Granada Hills Sunday night, authorities said.

LAPD tells FOX 11 that the shooting broke out between officers and a suspect at the Ralphs on Devonshire St. and Balboa Blvd. in Granada Hills just after 6:30 p.m.

According to police, a man was reported to be causing a disturbance inside the Ralph's. Officers entered and confronted him, resulting in a shooting.

The suspect then fled the store and hid in a nearby store before surrendering to police about 45 minutes later.

According to Maleighna Davis, Ralph’s employee, "I told him to wear a mask in the store and he applied and he put a mask on and I saw him come in again and wasn’t bothered by it."

Davis said, "All of us could’ve been shot but I was just grateful I didn’t go into the back where he was at that moment."

The officer that was hit by gunfire was transported with a non-life-threatening injury and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation and then into custody shortly after.

Police say a firearm was recovered at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Authorities urge to avoid the area.

FOX 11's Hailey Winslow and CNS contributed to this story.

