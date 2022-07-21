Suspect in 3-car crash on Sixth Street bridge faces misdemeanor charge

The driver of a Dodge Challenger who was seen on video doing burnouts before he lost control and crashed into two other vehicles on the Sixth Street bridge has been charged with a misdemeanor hit-and-run.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. Monday. Videos taken from the scene show the driver was part of an alleged street takeover on the newly-built Sixth Street Viaduct. The videos show the driver performing stunts in their 2016 white Challenger when he lost control on the eastbound lanes of the bridge and crashed into a 2021 Nissan Sentra and a 2022 Honda Civic.

Following the collision, the driver left the scene and ditched his vehicle. The Challenger was then impounded for 30 days for the exhibition of speed.

The day after the crash, the registered owner of the vehicle walked into LAPD’s Central Station and confessed to crashing into the two cars and leaving the crash site. The LAPD presented its case to the LA City Attorney’s Office on July 20.

Officials are reminding commuters who become involved in a crash to stay at the scene so that a crash does not become a crime.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Juan Campus at 213-833-3713 or via email. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

