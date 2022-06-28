Suspect followed woman, tackled her into bushes before sexually assaulting her: LAPD

article

Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a woman and sexually assaulted her in the Crenshaw District.

It happened Monday around 4:30 p.m. in the area near Somerset Drive and Coliseum Street.

According to the LAPD, the suspect followed the victim from the MTA station at Crenshaw/Expo and tackled her into the bushes before sexually assaulting her.

A bicyclist passing by heard the victim's cries for help and called police.

The suspect ran away from the scene and was last seen headed northbound on Somerset Drive.

The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 30-years-old, about 6'2" tall, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black beanie, t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and black shoes. He was also carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest Detectives at 323-290-2976 or 877-LAPD-24-7.