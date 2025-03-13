Suspect caught on camera throwing injured cat into dumpster arrested

The Brief A suspect accused of throwing a cat into a dumpster in Laguna Hills is behind bars. The suspect's roommate came forward to identify him as the man seen on camera tossing the hurt cat into the dumpster. The unidentified suspect is facing felony animal cruelty charges.



A man who was caught on camera allegedly throwing an injured cat into a dumpster in Laguna Hills was arrested just hours after the video was released to the public, the city of Mission Viejo announced Wednesday evening.

What we know:

Surveillance video shows the individual discarding the cat in a dumpster near the 25000 block of Cabot Road in Laguna Hills Monday, March 10, around 7:20 p.m.

Animal Services said they were notified on Tuesday that someone had found the cat inside the dumpster, just minutes before the dumpster was scheduled for collection.

The cat, suffering from trauma, was immediately transported to a local animal hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Surveillance footage shows an individual exiting their vehicle, grabbing a white garbage bag, and discarding the cat on top of the garbage. The suspect then drives away.

What we don't know:

A picture of the suspect being arrested was released, but his identity was not disclosed.

What they're saying:

"Through our social media, the cat owner came forward and identified the man was her roommate seen in the video, and we conducted an investigation and have probable cause that the suspect was in violation of animal cruelty," said Mission Viejo Animal Services Supervisor Kyle Werner.

"The man was taken into custody with assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The City of Mission Viejo Animal Services is grateful to the media for its vast coverage and residents who stepped up to help this cat in need."

What's next:

The suspect is facing felony charges of animal cruelty.

The cat is receiving treatment for extensive injuries and is expected to recover. They are also accepting donations to support Willow’s recovery at dawg.org.