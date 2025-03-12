Video shows person throwing injured cat into dumpster

The Brief Mission Viejo Animal Services released video hoping the public can identify the person who tossed an injured cat into a dumpster. The incident happened on March 10 at around 7:20 p.m. at a shopping center near Cabot and La Paz Road. The injured cat, now named Willow, received treatment and is expected to recover.



Mission Viejo Animal Services is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual who was caught on video tossing an injured cat into a dumpster.

What we know:

Surveillance footage captured the individual discarding the cat in a dumpster near the 25000 block of Cabot Road in Laguna Hills Monday, March 10, around 7:20 p.m.

Animal Services said they were notified on Tuesday that someone had found the cat inside the dumpster, just minutes before the dumpster was scheduled for collection.

The cat, suffering from trauma, was immediately transported to a local animal hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Surveillance footage shows an individual exiting their vehicle, grabbing a white garbage bag, and discarding the cat on top of the garbage. The suspect then drives away.

What they're saying:

The cat, now named Willow by MVAS staff, is receiving treatment for extensive injuries and is expected to recover.

"Despite this heartbreaking betrayal, Willow continues to show immense affection to the veterinary staff caring for her, purring and seeking comfort from those providing her with kindness and affection," MVAS said in a statement.

What you can do:

MVAS is now asking for the public's help in identifying the person in the video.

The vehicle appears to be a light blue or gray 2022–2024 Volkswagen Tiguan or a similar small SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mission Viejo Animal Services at 949-470-3045.

They are also accepting donations to support Willow’s recovery at dawg.org.