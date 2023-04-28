Suspect arrested in string of Lakewood burglaries

A man was arrested in connection with a series of burglaries in the Lakewood area overnight, authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they received reports of alarms going off at three separate businesses early Friday morning. In addition, investigators said two other businesses were hit during the burglary spree.

As deputies arrived at an Auto Zone in the 4900 block of Woodruff Avenue, they saw a blue vehicle with Tennessee plates idling in front of a neighboring 99 Cents Store, which they noticed had its windows broken, as did the other locations, authorities said. A man emerged from the store and began running away from the scene.

The suspect escaped and deputies created a perimeter at the scene. About an hour later, at 3:22 a.m., deputies found the suspect hiding in the yard of a residence at 5843 Silva St.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

City News Service contributed to this report.