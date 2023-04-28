5 Westwood businesses hit by burglars in 10 minutes: LAPD

The weekend is off to a frustrating start for five business owners in Los Angeles’ Westwood neighborhood after being hit by burglars overnight.

A Westwood business is boarded up after a break-in overnight.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said five businesses were broken into along the 1800 block of Westwood Boulevard between 2:30 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. Friday. Evidence from the scene shows the front doors of the businesses were smashed. Some of the businesses on the block have metal barriers behind their front glass entrances and didn’t appear to have been hit.

LAPD officials said the suspects were two men wearing gray sweatpants, gray sweatshirts and ski masks.

Investigators said the thieves got away with cash but did not disclose an estimated amount.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

