Suspect arrested in Monrovia building fire

Officials said a man seen leaving a building in Monrovia before it erupted in flames was arrested after evading authorities on Monday evening.

The second-alarm pellet fire was reported around 5:20 p.m. at a building located near the intersection of Huntington Drive and Mountain Avenue. Witnesses reported heavy smoke and visible flames at the back of a warehouse facility, and that they saw a person described as suspicious leaving the scene.

Officers determined no one was inside the building before fire crews arrived to extinguish the fire.

Authorities from multiple agencies began their search in finding the suspect as described by witnesses. Later that evening, a man who matched the suspect’s description was seen several blocks away in Duarte. When officers arrived and attempted to make contact with the suspect, he ran into a large business park. Officers then set up a perimeter around the building. The suspect was eventually located and detained at the scene.

Monrovia PD officials said witnesses confirmed that the person detained was the same person who they saw leaving the scene of the fire in Monrovia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monrovia PD at 626-256-8000.

