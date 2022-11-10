Suspect arrested for string of jewelry robberies targeting Macy's, JCPenney, Kay Jewelers: CHP

Authorities on Thursday announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a string of jewelry robberies targeting Macy's, JCPenney, and Kay Jewelers.

According to the California Highway Patrol's Southern Division, the unidentified suspect is believed to have committed at least 13 thefts with around $138,000 in property stolen.

The suspect was arrested on three counts of robbery and 10 counts of grand theft.

No other details were immediately available.

Authorities are asking anyone with information or those who believe they are victims of this type of crime to contact CHP Southern Division ORCTF at (323) 644- 9550.



