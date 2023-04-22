Suspect arrested for Hunting Park convenience store attack

The man suspected of beating a man to death outside a Huntington Park convenience store was arrested early Saturday morning, according to law enforcement.

Miguel Angel Zavaleta was arrested Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced.

Zavaleta is accused of beating and killing a man outside a convenience store early Friday morning. The attack happened just before 2 a.m. Friday. The victim, identified as a Hispanic man in his 60s, was standing outside the store in the 5600 block of Pacific Boulevard of Huntington Park, when investigators alleged Zavaleta approached him, pushed him to the ground and started punching and kicking him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Murder suspect sought in Huntington Park convenience store attack

Los Angeles Fire Department first responders declared the man dead at the scene. His name has not been released. Officials have not said what they believe led to the attack.

According to the LASD, Huntington Park patrol officers arrested Zavaleta around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of Clarendon Avenue.

Police continue to investigate the attack.