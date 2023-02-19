Suspect arrested for alleged role in Seal Beach crash that injured 5, including 3 teens

A driver accused of causing a hit-and-run crash in Seal Beach that sent five people to the hospital earlier this month has been arrested, according to police.

Jahson Imgrund of Lake Forest turned himself in to authorities Sunday, for his alleged role in the Feb. 11 crash. On that night around 7:11 p.m. two cars collided at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street, according to police.

Images from SkyFOX showed a silver four-door vehicle with at least one door off, spun around in the intersection. Several feet away, SkyFOX showed a tan pickup truck crashed into what appeared to be a bus stop enclosure. Both vehicles had suffered heavy damage.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 seriously injured in Seal Beach hit-and-run crash; driver sought

Five people in the same car, including three 17-year-old girls, were seriously injured in the crash, while the driver of the other car fled the scene.

After an investigation that included canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video, authorities identified Imgrund as their suspect. He faces charges of felony hit-and-run with serious bodily injury.

While commending the work of his officers, Seal Beach Police Chief Michael Henderson thanked the community as well, "for their support and assistance during this investigation. The assistance of volunteers canvassing the neighborhood, residents searching for additional video evidence, and the ongoing concern for the victims and their families illustrates how tight-knit the Seal Beach community is."

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 562-799-4100 ext. 1627.