Suspect arrested after hours long pursuit ends in Palmdale area

A suspect is in custody after leading officers on an hours-long pursuit through multiple counties in SoCal.

The pursuit began around 11:50 a.m. in Santa Ana. The driver, in a white Toyota Solara, was wanted for reckless driving.

Within a few hours the suspect drove through Orange County, San Bernardino County and the pursuit finally came to an end just before 2 p.m. in the Palmdale area.

The vehicle was driving with part of its bumper dragging on the ground.

SkyFOX was overhead as officers completed a successful pit-maneuver on State Route 138.

The suspect’s vehicle swerved and came to a stop along the side of the road.

With guns drawn and K-9 units on scene, the driver quickly came out of his car and surrendered to officers.

He was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

