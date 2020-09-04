Surveillance video shows USPS mail dumped in Glendale

Surveillance cameras outside of the 7Q Spa Laser and Aesthetics on Glenoaks in Glendale show USPS mail being dumped in the parking lot.

The co-owner of the spa, Lilia Serobian, said the dumping happened at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. An employee called Serobian to tell her about the mail being dumped in their parking lot, and she looked at the surveillance video.

"She [employee] called me and also sent the video with a bunch of USPS packages in the parking lot. I saw the big budget truck [in the video] back up to the parking lot and one by one start dropping off the packages," said Serobian.

Serobian called the Glendale Police Department to report the crime.

"Then I found out that this wasn't the first incident in the area," she said.

Mail was also dumped a few blocks away from the spa in the area of Allen Avenue, according to authorities.

A spokesperson from the Glendale Police Department said they passed the case to USPS because it is a federal crime.

"It was so suspicious. It's not something that would be an accident dropping one or two boxes. It was a pile of huge, different sized unopened boxes. Maybe there's something behind it which I don't know what, but hopefully they will find out, and prevent this from happening," said Serobian.

Evelina Ramirez from the USPS sent Fox 11 this statement regarding the incidents:

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is the law enforcement, crime prevention, and security arm of the Postal Service. They work to ensure America’s confidence in the U.S. Mail by enforcing more than 200 federal laws in investigations of crimes that may adversely affect postal customers or fraudulently use the U.S. Mail or the postal system. In order to preserve the integrity of their investigations and to prevent fundamental unfairness to the subjects of those investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service does not comment on any ongoing investigations."