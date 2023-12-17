Single SuperLotto ticket worth $23M sold in Northridge

One very lucky person is waking up $23 million richer after winning the big SuperLotto Plus jackpot in Saturday night's drawing!

The single-winning ticket that matched all five numbers plus the Mega was sold at Copacabana Market located at 9643 Reseda Boulevard in Northridge.

The winning numbers were 3, 6, 12, 17, 29, and Mega 10.

A ticket matching 5 numbers was also sold right here in Southern California. That 5/5 ticket worth $35,165 was sold Circle K located at 741 S. Weir Canyon Road in Anaheim.

Wednesday's jackpot currently sits at $7 million.

Last week, a $2.9 million Mega Millions ticket was purchased at a Los Angeles 76 gas station at the corner of National and Sawtelle boulevards, according to lottery officials. Prior to that, two Mega Millions tickets sold at the same Encino gas station split quite the prize. The two tickets held the winning numbers of 21-26-53-66-70 with a jackpot number of lucky 13. The unique win earned the ticket holders a grand prize of $395 million to share.







