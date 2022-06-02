Mario Kart ride coming to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

On your marks, get set, go!

Universal StudiosHollywood on Thursday revealed new details about Super Nintendo World's new signature ride - Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge.

Located in Bowser's Castle (of course), guests will be thrust into a multi-dimensional experience recreating iconic environments from Mario Kart games - no two races will be alike!

Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Details of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD’s Signature Ride, "Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge," Opening in Early 2023

"The sophisticated ride is a multi-sensory cornucopia of color, sound and movement that invites guests to navigate familiar environs through the creative use and integration of head-mounted augmented reality (AR) goggles—a key point of differentiation that distinguishes this ride from other theme park attractions," officials described.

From the depths of the dungeon within Bowser’s Castle, guests will climb aboard stadium-style, four-seat Mario Kart vehicles inspired by the video game, put on their AR goggles …and then with a 3-2-1 GO! signal from Lakitu, they will be off to the races.

The ride will be open for guests of all ages regardless of their gaming experience.

Everyone on Team Mario will help steer through underwater courses, soar above the clouds, and compete for the Golden Cup while collecting coins to win and beat Team Bowser.

Sound like fun yet?

Super Nintendo World is an immersive theme land that highlights the world of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser and the entire Mario Bros’ gang.

This is the first Super Nintendo World to debut in the United States. The themed land opened first at Universal Studios Japan in 2021.

It was conceived in partnership with Nintendo and visionaries at Universal Creative.

It will be located within a newly expanded area of Universal Studios Hollywood and will feature family-friendly interactive areas along with themed shopping and dining experiences.

It debuts in early 2023.

