San Fernando Valley residents protest over wildfire debris site at Sunshine Canyon Landfill

A plan to transport wildfire debris to a landfill in the San Fernando Valley continues to face pushback from nearby residents.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are expected to vote on the proposal that would increase the amount of waste going to the Sunshine Canyon Landfill in Sylmar.

What we know:

Officials said they’re dealing with more than 4 million tons of wildfire debris that must go somewhere to make room for the rebuilding process.

Once nearby residents heard about the designated waste site, dozens of protesters held up signs and marched through the streets near the intersection of Balboa Boulevard and Rinaldi Street in Granada Hills.

They repeatedly shouted, "Shut it down!" and made it known they do not want debris from the recent wildfires dumped at Sunshine Canyon.

It was one of several demonstrations in recent weeks. The biggest concern in the San Fernando Valley is having potentially hazardous materials so close to homes, schools and the nearby Van Norman Reservoir without sufficient testing.

On Tuesday, the LA County Board of Supervisors are set to vote on a proposal that would increase the amount of waste going into Sunshine Canyon, but also, landfills in Calabasas and Lancaster to accommodate fire debris removal.

Residents are skeptical that the operators at Sunshine Canyon will not be taking the proper precautions based on their history of violations.

Officials aim to ease concerns

The other side:

LA Supervisor Lindsey Horvath is attempting to ease the concerns of nearby residents and appeared on FOX 11 Monday.

"They’re not allowed to take toxic debris. The Phase One debris removal that’s happening led by the EPA – none of that is going into these landfills," she explained.

"The landfill has a state-of-the-art liner system, cover system and robust gas collection system to help ensure material is managed safely and responsibly," a spokesperson for Republic Services said in a statement.

Republic Services owns the Sunshine Canyon landfill.