Motorcyclist killed in suspected road rage shooting in Lancaster

Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. - A motorcyclist was shot to death in a suspected road rage incident in Lancaster Tuesday, according to authorities. 

The shooting happened on the northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway at the Avenue L off-ramp just before 3 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. 

CHP officers were responding to a reported traffic collision when they found the body of 37-year-old Henry Gonzalez at the scene, where he was pronounced dead. 

No suspect information was released.

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information on the killing was asked to call the CHP at 323-644-9550. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.