Motorcyclist killed in suspected road rage shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. - A motorcyclist was shot to death in a suspected road rage incident in Lancaster Tuesday, according to authorities.
The shooting happened on the northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway at the Avenue L off-ramp just before 3 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP officers were responding to a reported traffic collision when they found the body of 37-year-old Henry Gonzalez at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.
Image 1 of 3
▼
No suspect information was released.
No arrests have been made.
A GoFundMe page
Anyone with information on the killing was asked to call the CHP at 323-644-9550. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.