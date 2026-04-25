Recurring fires at Sun Valley 'hoarder house' spark neighborhood outrage, legal action

The Brief A fire broke out Friday at a Sun Valley property on La Tuna Canyon Road, the fifth blaze reported at the site. Hazmat crews were deployed due to compromised lithium-ion batteries found among acres of junk and abandoned cars. Residents are unsure if the upcoming jury trial will result in a permanent cleanup or an effective sentence.



Neighbors in Sun Valley are pleading for city intervention after a recurring "problem property" caught fire again on Friday, sparking fears of a neighborhood-wide catastrophe.

The site, which has been the subject of years of complaints regarding hoarding and toxic materials, is now at the center of an upcoming legal battle.

What we know:

The property on La Tuna Canyon Road is described by residents as a "hoarder’s paradise" filled with junk, abandoned vehicles, and hazardous materials.

Friday's fire required the assistance of Hazmat crews specifically to handle compromised lithium-ion batteries.

While the City of Los Angeles previously attempted a cleanup following an EPA report of toxic chemicals last summer, neighbors report that the debris has already been replaced.

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A man identified by neighbors as "Dave" is allegedly responsible for bringing the items onto the land, which is owned by his mother.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear how the fire on Friday started or the exact volume of hazardous materials remaining on the site.

While the property owner was previously sentenced to 180 days in jail for failing to remediate the property, she served only one day due to her age.

What they're saying:

Residents and officials have expressed deep frustration over the ongoing safety risks.

"I've got animals, the people that live next door to me have two kids. We can't have this kind of crisis... Help us manage this before all of our houses burn down," a neighbor told FOX 11.

"This private property in La Tuna Canyon has posed a significant public safety risk to residents for years. I will continue to use every tool at my disposal to remediate the site and maintain the Los Angeles Fire Department's access to responding to fires in the area," said City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez. "I look forward to the upcoming jury trial, which begins this Wednesday, to hold the property owner accountable for their actions."

What's next:

A jury trial regarding the property is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 29.

The legal proceedings aim to hold the property owner accountable for the ongoing public safety hazards and the failure to maintain a clean site despite previous city intervention.