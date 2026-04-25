FBI joins search for Rancho Cucamonga man missing in suspected crypto-linked kidnapping

The Brief The FBI and local authorities are investigating the suspected kidnapping of 74-year-old Nai Ping Hou, who vanished from Rancho Cucamonga in March 2025. Hou’s son, a successful crypto investor, discovered his father’s home stripped, his cars gone, and over $1 million drained from bank accounts. A $250,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Hou’s safe return or the arrest of those responsible for the identity theft and disappearance.



Federal authorities and San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies are seeking the public's help to locate Nai Ping Hou, a 74-year-old man missing under suspicious circumstances involving identity theft and financial fraud.

Investigators believe the disappearance may be linked to the family's success in cryptocurrency.

What we know:

Nai Ping Hou was last seen on March 16, 2025, in Rancho Cucamonga.

Since his disappearance, his bank accounts have been depleted of more than $1 million and his residence was found stripped of its furniture.

His son, Wen Hou—a prominent cryptocurrency investor —grew suspicious after receiving unusual text messages from his father’s phone.

Authorities now believe an impostor was using the phone to communicate with the family while depleting the victim's assets.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed they are treating the case as a possible kidnapping.

What we don't know:

The current whereabouts of Nai Ping Hou remain unknown, and investigators have not yet identified the individual or group responsible for the fraudulent transactions.

While foul play is suspected, it is unclear if the perpetrator was a known associate or a stranger targeting the family’s wealth.

What you can do:

The family is offering a $250,000 reward for information.

Nai Ping Hou is described as 5'7" tall, weighing 170 lbs., with black/gray hair and black eyes. He has a birthmark on his upper left shoulder.

Officals said he has ties to Riverside County.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their local FBI office, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.