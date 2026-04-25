Man killed in 101 Freeway chain-reaction crash in Encino

The Brief One person was killed early Saturday morning in a multi-car pileup on the northbound 101 Freeway in Encino after exiting their disabled vehicle. The incident began as a solo crash in the fast lane, triggering a chain reaction involving at least four vehicles and an hours-long freeway closure. California Highway Patrol officers are using the tragedy to remind people to stay inside their vehicles with seatbelts fastened if they cannot reach the shoulder.



A multi-vehicle chain-reaction crash on the 101 Freeway in Encino left one person dead early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal incident occurred near White Oak Avenue after a disabled vehicle became a hazard in the middle of the dark highway.

What we know:

The CHP first received reports at 1:48 a.m. of a black sedan blocking the northbound fast lane with its hazard lights on, officials said.

Within just 10 minutes, a witness reported a total of four vehicles had collided, and a person was trapped beneath one of the cars.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters used a jack to lift the wreckage off the victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A Sigalert closed all northbound lanes for about six hours. The alert was lifted just before 9 a.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

It is unclear if alcohol or speed played a role in the initial solo crash that started the sequence, or if any of the other drivers involved were hurt.

What you can do:

Transportation officials urge drivers who experience a breakdown on the freeway to follow these safety steps:

Try to steer the vehicle to the right shoulder and away from traffic flow.

If stuck in a lane, stay inside the vehicle with your seatbelt fastened and call 911 immediately.

Do not attempt to walk across freeway lanes or stand behind a disabled vehicle, as low visibility at night puts you at extreme risk of being struck by oncoming traffic.