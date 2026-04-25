Man killed in 101 Freeway chain-reaction crash in Encino
LOS ANGELES - A multi-vehicle chain-reaction crash on the 101 Freeway in Encino left one person dead early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The fatal incident occurred near White Oak Avenue after a disabled vehicle became a hazard in the middle of the dark highway.
What we know:
The CHP first received reports at 1:48 a.m. of a black sedan blocking the northbound fast lane with its hazard lights on, officials said.
Within just 10 minutes, a witness reported a total of four vehicles had collided, and a person was trapped beneath one of the cars.
Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters used a jack to lift the wreckage off the victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
A Sigalert closed all northbound lanes for about six hours. The alert was lifted just before 9 a.m.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.
It is unclear if alcohol or speed played a role in the initial solo crash that started the sequence, or if any of the other drivers involved were hurt.
What you can do:
Transportation officials urge drivers who experience a breakdown on the freeway to follow these safety steps:
- Try to steer the vehicle to the right shoulder and away from traffic flow.
- If stuck in a lane, stay inside the vehicle with your seatbelt fastened and call 911 immediately.
- Do not attempt to walk across freeway lanes or stand behind a disabled vehicle, as low visibility at night puts you at extreme risk of being struck by oncoming traffic.
The Source: This report is based on information provided by the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Fire Department.