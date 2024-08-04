Summer heat wave grips Southern California

Another summer heat wave is gripping Southern California this weekend, with temperatures rising into the upper 90s and triple digits in the valleys.

The hot weather is expected to continue into early this week, with Monday and Tuesday expected to be the hottest days. An excessive heat warning has been issued from 10 a.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Tuesday in the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys and the Interstate 5 corridor.

A heat advisory has also been issued for the Santa Ana mountains and foothill regions in Orange County until 11 p.m. Tuesday, with temperatures ranging from the mid-90s to 102 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

As usual, the coast will be the best place to avoid the heat, with temperatures only rising a few degrees above normal, according to the NWS.

Thunderstorm chances lowered drastically Saturday as the monsoonal moisture retreated to the east, although forecasters noted another potential surge for the middle to end of next week.

Health officials urge people to stay out of the sun if possible, avoid strenuous activity, and stay hydrated. Residents are also reminded to never leave children or pets inside vehicles for any time at all, as unattended vehicles can turn into death traps in mere minutes when temperatures rise.

Downtown Los Angeles will hover around 90 degrees through Wednesday, when a slight break in the heat wave is expected. The high desert city of Lancaster is expected to reach 106 degrees on Sunday, and 108 and 109 on Monday and Tuesday.

Areas of the western San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley are also expected to see triple-digit highs over the next several days, while Pasadena is forecast to hit 100 degrees Monday and Tuesday before dropping to 92 on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

City officials in Los Angeles are offering dedicated cooling centers for three days beginning Sunday. The centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the following locations:

Lincoln Heights Senior Citizen Center;

Lake View Terrace Recreation Center;

Mid Valley Senior Citizen Center;

Fred Roberts Recreation Center;

Jim Gilliam Recreation Center.

Climate stations that provide cold beverages, seating and shade were also operating in Skid Row at the following locations:

500 block of Towne Street, across the street from the ReFresh Spot;

San Pedro Street between Sixth and Seventh Street;

Fifth and Maple.

In addition, most Parks and Recreation facilities and all 70-plus city library branches can serve as cooling centers during regular hours.

When activated as cooling centers, city park facilities are pet- friendly. Dogs must be on a leash and all pets must be accompanied by their owner at all times. Kennels will be provided upon request. For the more than 70 library branches, only service animals are allowed.

More details are available at Emergency.LACity.gov/Updates.