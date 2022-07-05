Summer essentials under $50

With summer in full swing, Amanda Garrigus tells us about summer essentials priced at $50 and under.

Beach blankets

We love these Gunn and Swain colorful beach blankets for all of your summer days! Gunn and Swain got their vibrant and colorful inspiration from handcrafting all of their goods in Mexico.

Price: Under $40

Where To Buy: www.gunnandswain.com

Sunscreen

THE ROUTE Beauty features a Shake and Shield sunscreen. This brand is local and was founded in Orange County.

The sunscreen blocks 99% of UV rays, ensuring that your skin is protected all summer long, and it’s also hydrating and soothes your skin. In addition, it's tinted and water-resistant so no need to wear makeup to the beach on a hot summer day!

Price: $40

Where To Buy: www.theroutebeauty.com

Beach umbrellas

There's no need to lug a huge umbrella to the beach this summer! Realaxed personalized beach umbrellas are lightweight and easy to transport.

Their patented spike makes it easy to put in the sand, grass, or dirt. The brand's beach umbrellas are the perfect key to sun protection for babies, small children and pets.



Price: $39.95

Where To Buy: www.realaxed.com

Pool floaties

Everyone knows Funboy by now! You’ve seen it all over social media and at every pool party. Founded in Venice, California by two brothers and their wives, this family business prides itself on bringing you the most colorful, fun and large floaties.



These floaties are perfect for creating that WOW moment at all of your summer events. These are some of our favorite floats under $50.

Price: Under $50

Where To Buy: FUNBOY.com





