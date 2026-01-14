Woman killed in Burbank crash near Warner Bros.

The Brief Burbank PD was investigating a deadly solo-vehicle crash east of Warner Bros. The crash victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



A deadly crash was under investigation in Burbank outside Warner Bros. studios overnight, officials said.

What we know:

Around 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14, the Burbank Police Department said they received a call from a person who came across an overturned vehicle at the intersection of N. Pass and Olive avenues.

When first responders arrived, a woman who had been ejected from a white sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.