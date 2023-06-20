Suspect accused of attempting to run over LAPD officers arrested in Studio City standoff

An hours-long barricade situation involving a suspect believed to be under the influence came to an end in Studio City Tuesday morning.

A 911 call came in around 1 a.m. reporting a suspicious man inside a vehicle in the hills south of Ventura Boulevard. When officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area, officials said the suspect accelerated and was accused of intentionally trying to hit the officers, before he crashed into the patrol vehicle.

Authorities said he hit the patrol vehicle so hard, it became disabled. The suspect then led officers on a pursuit that came to an end along Ventura Boulevard. Officers at the scene said the suspect was driving so erratically, they did a PIT maneuver.

Once the pursuit ended, the suspect refused to surrender for hours. A SWAT team was called in and they fired three rounds of gas. Still, the suspect refused to surrender.

Members of the SWAT team then went in and pulled the suspect out of the Honda sedan just before 6 a.m. He was arrested and taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The suspect has not been identified by authorities but law enforcement sources say he has a lengthy criminal history that includes DUI, narcotics, and evading police. He now faces felony charges of the attempted murder of a police officer.

