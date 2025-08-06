Studio City residents confront alleged mail thief; suspect flees after violent struggle

The Brief Residents at a Studio City apartment complex are fed up with mail theft. On Tuesday, the suspected mail thief was confronted by tenants. The confrontation turned violent, and the suspect managed to leave the scene on an electric scooter.



A suspected mail thief was confronted by Studio City residents late Tuesday night, leading to a physical altercation, visible injuries, and a damaged vehicle. The suspect fled the scene on an electric scooter and remains at large.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a call came in around 11 p.m. Tuesday from an apartment complex at 4249 Longridge Avenue, near the intersection of Fulton Ave. and Valleyheart Drive, reporting a possible burglary in progress. A second call moments later indicated that a resident was trying to apprehend a male suspect believed to be responsible for repeated mail thefts in the area.

However, police say a struggle broke out during the confrontation, and the suspect fled the scene. One resident sustained visible injuries and was treated by Los Angeles Fire paramedics on site. The LAPD Van Nuys Division confirms that while the suspect has not been located, they are actively investigating.

Timeline:

Prior weeks: Residents reported multiple mail thefts, allegedly committed by the same individual using a master key. They say the suspect has targeted several buildings on the street, hitting some up to five times.

August 1: surveillance footage captures the suspect stealing mail. Flyers with the suspect’s image are posted around the neighborhood.

August 5, 11 p.m.: Residents spot the suspect again wearing the same clothes and hat, and carrying the same duffel bag seen in surveillance video. A confrontation unfolds.

Aftermath: The suspect abandons his damaged car and escapes on a scooter. The vehicle’s windows were smashed and its tires flattened by residents attempting to prevent the escape.

What they're saying:

"So the police try to do their jobs as best they can, but not too long ago, one of our mailmen was robbed of his mail key. And this guy’s been hitting mailboxes, stealing all of our mail, and he’s hit this apartment complex four times," said Timothy Brehmer, a resident involved in the incident.

Brehmer said he tried to film the man, who then became aggressive.

"I popped out to film him and he tried to swat the phone away. I pepper sprayed him. And of course, he’s big and ogre-like, and it did nothing to him… He then tried to get in his car. We were trying to get him out. He pulled out a knife, and I had to go through the windshield because I didn’t know if he stabbed me or not, but I got blood everywhere," he said.

Bremer added that after trying to get the car keys, he smashed the front windshield with a baseball bat.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed the suspect’s identity or whether he has been involved in prior mail thefts in the area. The LAPD has not confirmed if a knife was recovered or if a stabbing actually occurred.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD Van Nuys Division at 818-374-1964.