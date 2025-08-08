Alleged Studio City mail thief arrested days after confrontation with tenants

The Brief Residents at a Studio City apartment complex were fed up with an alleged serial mail thief. Some of the tenants attempted to confront the suspect. However, it led to a physical altercation on Tuesday evening. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Sarkis Yaralyn, was later arrested after detectives served a search warrant at his home.



Days after a chaotic confrontation with tenants at a Studio City apartment complex, officials provided an update about an alleged mail thief.

What we know:

On the evening of Aug.5, a suspected mail thief was confronted by residents of a Studio City apartment complex located near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Valleyheart Drive that led to a physical altercation.

The suspect managed to escape the scene on an e-scooter.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the scene following reports of a possible burglary in progress and moments later, they received another call that a resident was trying to apprehend a man believed to be responsible for repeated mail thefts in the area.

During the confrontation, a tenant said the suspect tried to stab him. Officials confirmed one of the residents was injured and was treated by Los Angeles Fire paramedics on site.

The U.S. Inspector Service confirmed an ongoing investigation was taking place and that a suspect had been identified.

LAPD detectives served a search warrant at the suspect's North Hollywood home around 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 7.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Sarkis Yaralyan and evidence of his alleged crimes was recovered there, police said.

Yaralyan was booked for assault with a deadly weapon and he is being held on a $80,000 bail.

What you can do:

Those with more information are asked to contact LAPD Van Nuys area Detective Houser at 818-374-0040. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also submit tips online.