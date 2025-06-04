6 hurt, 3 being minors, after car crash at Campbell Hall in Studio City

article

The Brief A crash is under investigation at Campbell Hall. A student was hit by a car, according to LAPD.



A student is fighting for his life at the hospital and five others are hurt after they were all involved in a car crash at Campbell Hall in Studio City.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a crash involving a car and a minor on campus on Wednesday, June 4.

The student was rushed to the hospital and the Los Angeles Fire Department listed him in grave condition.

A second student later came forward to report his injuries from the same crash, according to LAFD. That student suffered minor injuries, LAFD said.

In a new report published a little after 5:30 p.m., LAFD said four others, three of them being adults, were hurt in the crash. The latest update brings the total patient count to six, three of them being minors.

SkyFOX was over the school's parking lot where there were canopy set up by police and a group of other minors were standing at the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what caused the crash to happen in the first place.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 11 has a crew heading to the scene.