Strong Santa Ana winds return to SoCal this weekend

Strong Santa Ana winds are returning to parts of the Southland this weekend, the National Weather Service reported Saturday.

The gusty Santa Ana winds will return on Saturday evening and last into Sunday morning, the NWS said.

According to NWS, the warning will expire on Sunday afternoon.

The affected Southland communities include:

-- In the Santa Clarita Valley, a wind advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. Saturday, followed by a high wind watch from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. For the wind advisory, the NWS said to expect north winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

For the high-wind watch, expect northeast winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

The winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible, and travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. This includes Interstate 5 and Highways 14 and 126.

-- In the L.A. County Mountains (excluding the Santa Monica Range), a high-wind watch is in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

-- In the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, a high-wind watch is in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

The weather service said to expect northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

-- In Orange County inland areas, a high-wind watch will be in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

The weather service predicted northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. Isolated gusts up to 75 mph were also possible.

You can click here for the latest on power outages.

City News Service contributed to this report.