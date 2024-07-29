String of Encino home burglaries under investigation

Another home in an Encino neighborhood has been targeted by burglars.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at an empty home near Moorpark Street and Hayvenhurst Avenue.

This area, as one neighbor put it, is under siege by burglars who keep targeting this one neighborhood.

The residents were not home when the burglars broke in, apparently getting in through Libbit Park, which is located right behind by this block.

The burglars smashed the sliding glass door and were in and out within minutes.

But as they ran away, they dropped a purse that they had stuffed with jewelry they had just stolen from the home. It was later recovered by police.

There have been several homes in this area burglarized; one home within a one-mile radius was burglarized twice in a four-day period.

Some homes in the neighborhood belong to celebrities, doctors, dentists, and others.

No one knows why they're being targeted.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions at this time.