String of convenience store robberies in Long Beach under investigation

Authorities are investigating three convenience store robberies in Long Beach, including two that occurred Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 2000 block of Cherry Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, where a suspect attempting to buy miscellaneous items allegedly revealed a gun to the clerk, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The man demanded cash from the register, the store employee complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, three male suspects and one female suspect entered a convenience store in the 5000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, where one of the males reached over the counter and stole the cash register, the LBPD reported. All four suspects fled the scene in a vehicle prior to the arrival of police. No injuries were reported.

At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a convenience store at 3410 Long Beach Blvd. Two men had entered the store and walked behind the counter, where one of them reached into his front waistband area, simulating that he had a weapon, police said. The suspect demanded cash and made off with an unspecified amount of money.

It was not immediately known if the robberies were related.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies was urged to call the LBPD at 562-435-6711 or 562-570-7260. Anonymous tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org or call 800-222-TIPS.