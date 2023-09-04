Street vendor fight in Pomona sparks protest outside supermarket

A fight between a security guard and a street vendor in Pomona triggered a protest outside a supermarket over the weekend.

Demonstrators rallied outside the El Super grocery store on Holt Avenue Sunday.

Witnesses said the store security guard punched a street vendor and her son outside the store, and when a bystander intervened, he allegedly pulled out a gun.

The crowd allegedly became more agitated when police arrived and arrested the bystander.

"They took him for a little joyride, he came right back… then he started pepper spraying," a witness said. "He started driving recklessly around this area, almost hit some kids, came out of the car to run into us, and started pepper spraying everybody including children."

The guard's car was damaged during the protest.

Pomona police did shut down the grocery store while the rally continued in the parking lot.

No other information was immediately available.