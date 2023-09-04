Woman fights off naked man who snuck into her Santa Monica apartment

article

A man who allegedly snuck into a woman's home in Santa Monica and stood naked by her bed before she was able to kick him out was taken into custody Monday.

According to police, the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Cordell Dionte Studley, got into the woman's home in the 1500 block of 15th Street Saturday around 1 a.m.

The woman woke up to find Studley naked by her bed, and after a brief struggle, she was able to force him out of her apartment, police said, and called 911.

Officials said Studley was seen at the apartment complex twice the day before.

Studley was arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape and burglary.