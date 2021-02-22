Street takeover draws large crowd at South LA intersection over the weekend

A street takeover drew a large crowd at a South Los Angeles intersection over the weekend.

FOX 11 obtained a video of the brief takeover that happened at the intersection of Hoover Street and West Century Boulevard.

PHOTO: LNN

In the video, bystanders were spotted standing in the middle of the intersection taking cell phone videos of cars doing donuts and performing stunts. Large groups of bystanders lined the crosswalks and the sidewalks standing shoulder-to-shoulder taking cell phone videos or cheering on the drivers.

The Los Angeles Police Department told FOX 11 officers arrived at the scene to get the crowd to disperse. No arrests were made in that particular takeover.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

