Strangers pull man having medical emergency from smoking car in Fountain Valley

Video obtained exclusively by FOX 11 shows strangers helping a driver who crashed while having a medical episode in Fountain Valley.

The crash happened late last week, in a shopping center parking lot near Talbert Avenue and Newhope Street.

"I didn’t know if it was road rage at first or somebody doing donuts," said Carlos Cardenas. "Once we realized it was an actual emergency, I decided to help."

After hearing the crash, Cardenas was confused and pulled out his cellphone to start recording. The crashed vehicle was stuck on a power box but accelerating fast. Smoke and sparks can be seen on video shooting high into the air. As Cardenas and other witnesses moved closer, they realized the driver was having a medical issue.

"Once I saw him shaking, that’s when I put the camera down and went to get a knife to break him out," said Cardenas.

The video cuts off as Cardenas goes to his vehicle for the knife. Moments later, Cardenas recorded one final clip after the group of witnesses pulled the driver safely out of his vehicle. EMS had arrived and was treating the driver.

"He was just looking around like he didn’t know what was going on," said Cardenas. "We kept trying to talk to him."

Fortunately, the sudden medical issue happened in a parking lot and no one else was hit.

Cardenas said he hopes other people who ever find themselves in similar situations also step in to help.

"Put the camera down," said Cardenas. "Everyone just wants to watch, but the guy is dying there maybe, so help."