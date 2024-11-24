Stolen McLaren recovered in Irvine auto theft operation

The Brief Zihua Zang was arrested after detectives linked Zang to a series of luxury car thefts in Irvine. Zang allegedly bought the stolen cars, replaced their VINs, and re-sold the cars. Stolen vehicles including a purple McLaren were recovered at the suspect's home.



A suspect was arrested in connection with a string of luxury car thefts in Irvine, according to police.

The suspect, 37-year-old Zihua Zhang, allegedly purchased the stolen cars then replaced the vehicle identification numbers (VIN) with fake ones, then re-sold the vehicles, authorities said.

Zhang was arrested during a traffic stop while driving in a stolen Durango SRT with an altered VIN plate, according to police.

The stolen McLaren, which also had a tampered VIN, was recovered from Zhang's home in Woodbridge.

Other items including fraudulent license plates, checks, and three unregistered firearms were recovered, officials said.

Zhang was booked into the Orange County Jail on several charges.

No other information was immediately available.