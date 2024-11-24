Stolen McLaren recovered in Irvine auto theft operation
IRVINE, Calif. - A suspect was arrested in connection with a string of luxury car thefts in Irvine, according to police.
The suspect, 37-year-old Zihua Zhang, allegedly purchased the stolen cars then replaced the vehicle identification numbers (VIN) with fake ones, then re-sold the vehicles, authorities said.
Zhang was arrested during a traffic stop while driving in a stolen Durango SRT with an altered VIN plate, according to police.
The stolen McLaren, which also had a tampered VIN, was recovered from Zhang's home in Woodbridge.
Other items including fraudulent license plates, checks, and three unregistered firearms were recovered, officials said.
Zhang was booked into the Orange County Jail on several charges.
No other information was immediately available.
The Source: This story was reported with information from the Irvine Police Department.