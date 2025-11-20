Alhambra pursuit crash: 1 dead, officer among 2 injured

The Brief A high-speed pursuit in Alhambra resulted in a fatal crash, leaving one person dead and two others injured, including a police officer. The collision involved a gray SUV and a police vehicle, causing significant damage and leading to a multi-block closure for investigation. The critically injured officer was rushed to Los Angeles General Medical Center, with law enforcement escorting the ambulance to clear the way.



A high-speed pursuit in Alhambra ended with one person dead and two others injured, including a police officer.

What we know:

Officers with the Alhambra Police Department were called to a pursuit near the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Edgewood Drive around 3 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 20. The pursuit came to an end when multiple vehicles collided.

Witnesses reported the impact was so severe that a person was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene. The body was found in an alleyway behind a local Wienerschnitzel. Another individual from the SUV was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

The Alhambra police vehicle involved in the crash suffered extensive damage, with the front end crushed and the airbag deployed. The officer inside was found not breathing and was rushed to Los Angeles General Medical Center, approximately four miles from the crash site. Law enforcement provided an escort for the ambulance, clearing the way with lights and sirens as the officer fights for his life.

Valley Boulevard is closed from Fremont to South Date Avenue, spanning three blocks. Investigators from Alhambra Police, Gabriel Police, and the California Highway Patrol are on the scene, with additional detectives arriving to continue the investigation. The closure is expected to last throughout the morning.

Suspect taken into custody

Authorities have confirmed the suspect taken into custody was also in the SUV. The investigation is ongoing, with multiple emergency vehicles and detectives present at the scene.

What's next:

The investigation into the crash continues, with Valley Boulevard remaining closed for several blocks.