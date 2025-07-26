Stater Bros. workers vote to authorize strike

article

The Brief The union representing Stater Bros. workers voted to authorize a strike. The union says workers want things like better pay and health benefits, better staffing and more. The two sides are set to go back to the negotiating table next week.



The union representing thousands of Stater Bros. workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike this week.

What we know:

Stater Bros. workers allege unfair labor practices, saying that store staff have discriminated against people who support the union, "interrogated" union members, going around union members to negotiate directly with members and more.

In a statement, the union said it's asking for better wages and working conditions, including more staff, affordable healthcare benefits and a pension.

While the union's members did authorize a strike, that doesn't necessarily mean the union members will strike.

What they're saying:

"This vote sends a strong message to Stater Bros.: We've had enough of their union-busting tactics that undermine workers and silence our voices," the United Food and Commercial Workers Stater Bros. Bargaining Committee said in a statement on Friday. "And if they thought Stater Bros.' members could be scared away from standing up for our rights, they found out tonight that they are very, very wrong.

The other side:

FOX 11 has reached out to Stater Bros. for comment on the union's allegations, but has not heard back.

What's next:

Negotiations between the union and the grocery store chain are expected to resume on Wednesday.