State AG's office sues over 'inhumane conditions' at LA County jails

The state Attorney General's office is suing Los Angeles County and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department over what it calls "persistent unconstitutional and inhumane conditions" in the jail system.

What we know:

The lawsuit, announced on Monday, is the result of an investigation that began in 2021.

According to Attorney General Rob Bonta, the probe uncovered a range of issues within the Los Angeles County jail system, including increasing inmate deaths despite a smaller jail population.

Other issues cited in the lawsuit are overcrowded facilities, inadequate or delayed access to medical and dental care, and a lack of basic hygiene supplies.

The suit also mentions unsanitary conditions such as subpar plumbing, inadequate air conditioning, rat and roach infestations, and feces smeared on walls.

What they're saying:

Bonta said during a news conference that the lawsuit is about "comprehensive reform."

Bonta said that while the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Robert Luna have made some reforms to patrol operations, "they have remained obstinate on the issue of improving the unsafe and unconstitutional conditions at county jails."

Bonta added, "We're going to court because we have no other choice. We will not let Los Angeles County continue to ignore its responsibility to the health, safety, and well-being of the individuals under its care."

Bonta also stated, "When we're talking about feces smeared on the walls and medical care denied to those in need, we're talking about a disrespect for the basic dignity of our fellow humans and a violation of their most fundamental constitutional rights. We're confident the court will agree."

There was no immediate response from Los Angeles County or the sheriff's department regarding the lawsuit.