4 LASD deputies attacked by inmates in DTLA jail

The Brief Several inmates allegedly attacked four deputies at the Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. Deputies managed to stop the attack and detain the inmates involved. A "jail-made weapon" was recovered.



Four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are recovering from injuries following an alleged attack by inmates at the Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles.

What we know:

The assault took place around 12:15 p.m. at the jail located in the 400 block of Bauchet Street.

According to authorities, the inmates attacked a deputy while moving through the facility.

The deputies managed to stop the attack, and the involved inmates were detained.

A deputy suffered a puncture-type injury and, along with three others, was taken to a hospital for treatment. All were treated and released.

The inmates involved in the assault were also medically evaluated and remain in custody.

A "jail-made weapon" was recovered at the scene.

What we don't know:

The motive of the attack is under investigation.

What's next:

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau is investigating the incident.