4 LASD deputies attacked by inmates in DTLA jail

Published  March 10, 2025 8:07am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
A "jail-made weapon" was recovered at the scene, officials said.

The Brief

    • Several inmates allegedly attacked four deputies at the Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.
    • Deputies managed to stop the attack and detain the inmates involved.
    • A "jail-made weapon" was recovered.

LOS ANGELES - Four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are recovering from injuries following an alleged attack by inmates at the Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles. 

What we know:

The assault took place around 12:15 p.m. at the jail located in the 400 block of Bauchet Street. 

According to authorities, the inmates attacked a deputy while moving through the facility. 

The deputies managed to stop the attack, and the involved inmates were detained.

A deputy suffered a puncture-type injury and, along with three others, was taken to a hospital for treatment. All were treated and released. 

The inmates involved in the assault were also medically evaluated and remain in custody. 

A "jail-made weapon" was recovered at the scene.

What we don't know:

The motive of the attack is under investigation.

What's next:

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau is investigating the incident.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

