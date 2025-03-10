4 LASD deputies attacked by inmates in DTLA jail
LOS ANGELES - Four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are recovering from injuries following an alleged attack by inmates at the Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles.
What we know:
The assault took place around 12:15 p.m. at the jail located in the 400 block of Bauchet Street.
According to authorities, the inmates attacked a deputy while moving through the facility.
The deputies managed to stop the attack, and the involved inmates were detained.
A deputy suffered a puncture-type injury and, along with three others, was taken to a hospital for treatment. All were treated and released.
The inmates involved in the assault were also medically evaluated and remain in custody.
A "jail-made weapon" was recovered at the scene.
What we don't know:
The motive of the attack is under investigation.
What's next:
The sheriff's Homicide Bureau is investigating the incident.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.