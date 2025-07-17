DOJ wants data on non-citizen inmates in California, Luna calls it 'impossible'

The Brief The U.S. Department of Justice is asking county Sheriffs across California for data on undocumented immigrants in their jails. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the department hasn't yet received the DOJ's request. Luna says that the LASD doesn't ask people about their immigration status when they're arrested.



The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday asked sheriffs across California for data on inmates. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said, however, that providing that data would be "impossible."

What we know:

The DOJ announced they'd submitted data requests to multiple counties across California on Thursday, trying to collect data on undocumented immigrants in custody in those counties. A press release from the DOJ mentioned LA County and San Francisco County by name.

Officials said they wanted the data to help federal immigration officers prioritize undocumented immigrants for potential deportation. The department said that undocumented individuals convicted of violent crimes "show that they pose a heightened risk to our nation's safety and security."

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna held a press conference on Thursday to "clarify" his department's policies regarding assisting federal immigration officials.

When asked about the DOJ's request, Luna said he hadn't yet seen the letter from Attorney General Pam Bondi, but added that even if he had, gathering information like that would be "impossible."

What they're saying:

"We don't ask somebody if they are here legally or illegally," Luna said. "It would be impossible for us to provide a list like that."

Luna said that whenever he does get the letter from the DOJ, the department will try to "determine what information, if any, we can legally provide."

Luna added that the LASD follows state law and county policy that doesn't allow the department to cooperate with federal officials, except under special circumstances.

"We do not honor ICE detainers or requests for transfers, we do not allow immigration officials to operate within our facilities, and we do not permit the use of county property databases," Luna said.

Luna said that the only cases in which they'd transfer an inmate into ICE custody was if ICE had a federal warrant. Recently, according to Luna, the LASD has transferred 20 inmates to ICE custody under these circumstances.

"Most of these individuals have had serious or violent charges, such as attempted murder, robbery, rape and sexual battery," Luna said.

The other side:

The DOJ said that they hoped California sheriffs would hand over the information they asked for, but if not, officials said they may resort to subpoenas "or other compulsory process" to get the info.

What we don't know:

It's now clear which other counties or how many the DOJ requested this data from, aside from LA County and San Francisco.