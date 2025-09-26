Starbucks list of store closures in California
LOS ANGELES - Dozens of Starbucks locations are closing across California.
This comes after the Seattle-based coffee chain announced mass closures across the U.S., Canada, and Europe as part of its new "transformation strategy."
What we know:
The chain will close specific locations "where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance," CEO Brian Niccol said in the memo sent to employees and posted on the Starbucks blog.
A public Google sheet has over 200 entries marking likely closures as of late Sept. 25 and a Reddit thread of likely closures has over 230 comments.
The unofficial list contained in the Google Sheet shows 188 locations marked as closing in the U.S., with the bulk of California store closures in Los Angeles.
The company stated in its most recent quarterly earnings release that it will have approximately 18,300 coffee shops by the end of its fiscal year, which closes this month.
Local perspective:
As of Sept. 26, FOX 11 has independently identified some of the stores set to close based on the company's website:
Here are the closures in Southern California:
- El Cajon: 124 W. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
- Hollywood: 5545 W Sunset Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
- Northridge: 9420 Reseda Blvd., Northridge, CA 91324
- Los Angeles: 138 S. Central Avenue Office Depot Center Los Angeles, CA 90012
- Los Angeles: 729 N Vignes St Los Angeles, CA 90012
- Los Angeles: 444 South Flower Street Los Angeles, CA 90071
- Los Angeles: 300 S. Santa Fe Ave Los Angeles, CA 90013
- Los Angeles: 760-762 S Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90014
- Los Angeles: 600 West 9th Street Los Angeles, CA 90015
- Los Angeles: 2134 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026
- Los Angeles: 3150 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90010
- Los Angeles: 3450 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90010
- Los Angeles: 3785 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90010
- Los Angeles: 1090 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90017
- Los Angeles: 5020 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036
- Los Angeles: 5353 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036
- Los Angeles: 7122 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036
- Los Angeles: 10612 National Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90034
- Los Angeles: 3344 S La Cienega Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90016
- Los Angeles: 3006 S Sepulveda Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90034
- Culver City: 10601 Washington Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
- Culver City: 4114 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
- Beverly Hills: 257 S La Cienega Blvd Beverly Hills, CA 90211
- Santa Monica: 2901 Ocean Park Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90405
Big picture view:
Starbucks recently announced that, along with the store closures, it is laying off roughly 900 non-retail employees.
Company officials will inform workers whose positions are being terminated early Friday as it plans to close an undetermined number of U.S. stores in the coming days, according to the Associated Press.
Workers being laid off will be offered severance and support packages, Starbucks shared with the AP.
The Source: This report is based on a company blog post from Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol regarding the company's new strategy and information provided by the Associated Press about store closures and layoffs. The article's list of specific store closures was independently verified by FOX 11 using the company's website, while additional details and discussions were sourced from a public Google Sheet and Reddit threads.