Starbucks list of store closures in California

The Brief Starbucks is closing dozens of locations in California as part of a new "transformation strategy" across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The closures are focused on underperforming stores or locations where Starbucks cannot provide the expected customer environment. An unofficial list of closures circulating online includes nearly 200 locations, with the Los Angeles area seeing the most significant impact.



Dozens of Starbucks locations are closing across California.

This comes after the Seattle-based coffee chain announced mass closures across the U.S., Canada, and Europe as part of its new "transformation strategy."

What we know:

The chain will close specific locations "where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance," CEO Brian Niccol said in the memo sent to employees and posted on the Starbucks blog.

A public Google sheet has over 200 entries marking likely closures as of late Sept. 25 and a Reddit thread of likely closures has over 230 comments.

The unofficial list contained in the Google Sheet shows 188 locations marked as closing in the U.S., with the bulk of California store closures in Los Angeles.

The company stated in its most recent quarterly earnings release that it will have approximately 18,300 coffee shops by the end of its fiscal year, which closes this month.

Local perspective:

As of Sept. 26, FOX 11 has independently identified some of the stores set to close based on the company's website:

Here are the closures in Southern California:

El Cajon: 124 W. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Hollywood: 5545 W Sunset Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028 Northridge: 9420 Reseda Blvd., Northridge, CA 91324 Los Angeles: 138 S. Central Avenue Office Depot Center Los Angeles, CA 90012 Los Angeles: 729 N Vignes St Los Angeles, CA 90012 Los Angeles: 444 South Flower Street Los Angeles, CA 90071 Los Angeles: 300 S. Santa Fe Ave Los Angeles, CA 90013 Los Angeles: 760-762 S Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90014 Los Angeles: 600 West 9th Street Los Angeles, CA 90015 Los Angeles: 2134 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026 Los Angeles: 3150 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90010 Los Angeles: 3450 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90010 Los Angeles: 3785 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90010 Los Angeles: 1090 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90017 Los Angeles: 5020 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036 Los Angeles: 5353 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036 Los Angeles: 1090 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90017 Los Angeles: 7122 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036 Los Angeles: 2134 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026 Los Angeles: 600 West 9th Street Los Angeles, CA 90015 Los Angeles: 10612 National Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90034 Los Angeles: 3344 S La Cienega Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90016 Los Angeles: 3006 S Sepulveda Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90034 Culver City: 10601 Washington Blvd Culver City, CA 90232 Culver City: 4114 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230 Beverly Hills: 257 S La Cienega Blvd Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Santa Monica: 2901 Ocean Park Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90405

Big picture view:

Starbucks recently announced that, along with the store closures, it is laying off roughly 900 non-retail employees.

Company officials will inform workers whose positions are being terminated early Friday as it plans to close an undetermined number of U.S. stores in the coming days, according to the Associated Press.

Workers being laid off will be offered severance and support packages, Starbucks shared with the AP.