Starbucks selling pink Stanley cups after Target sells out within minutes

If you were hoping to get your hands on the limited-edition Valentine's Day-themed Stanley cups at Target, we've got both good news and bad news for you.

Bad news - the pink and red 40-ounce Quenchers part of the "Galentine's Collection" sold out within minutes, with shoppers lining up outside Target stores nationwide to snag the collectible.

RELATED: Starbucks pink Stanley cups: Shoppers line up at Targets at 3 a.m.

Social media videos show massive lines outside Target with people rushing inside; one video shows a shopper apparently falling to the ground during the rush. Another video showed complete chaos at a Target where someone was apparently trying to steal some cups before he was tackled by bystanders. Some Target stores even displayed signs putting a limit of two cups per customer.

While the cups reportedly won't be restocked at Target, there is some good news.

You could get your hands on the limited-edition cups via eBay, but it's going to cost you as they're now going for as much as $200.

"Hard to find…Will ship with extra care," said one eBay seller, who was asking $190 for the Quencher.

Multiple listings on eBay show the hot-ticket items being watched by as many as 70 people each. The cheapest pink or red Stanley cup at this time looks to be around $70. The cups originally retailed at Target for $50.

Following the Stanley cup madness at Target stores, Starbucks comes to the rescue.

Starbucks and Stanley on Wednesday announced the release of their Winter Pink Cup being sold at participating Starbucks stores inside Target.

Keep in mind most locations have a limited amount of this merch in stock so you'll have to act fast before these too sell out!

The Starbucks x Stanley cups are only available in store and not sold online apparently, but don't be surprised if you see them on eBay too.