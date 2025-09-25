Stagecoach 2026 lineup: Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson headline
INDIO, Calif. - Dust off your boots and mark your calendars!
The 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival returns to Indio's Empire Polo club from April 24 to 26, 2026.
What we know:
The headliners for the 2026 festival are Lainey Wilson, Post Malone, and Cody Johnson. None of these artists have headlined Stagecoach before, though they have all previously performed at the festival.
The lineup also includes established country acts like Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town, and Wynonna Judd, as well as newer artists like Ella Langley and Bailey Zimmerman.
SUGGESTED: Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G listed as headliners
Notable performers from outside the country genre will also appear, including Journey, Third Eye Blind, Ludacris, and Pitbull.
Check out the full lineup below:
Stagecoach 2026 Lineup
Adrien Nunez
Amos Lee
Avery Anna
Bailey Zimmerman
Bayker Blankenship
Benjamin Tod
BigXthaPlug
Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
Brandon Wisham
Braxton Keith
Brett Young
Brooks & Dunn
Bush
Cameron Whitcomb
Charles Wesley Godwin
Chase Matthew
Chase Rice
Cody Johnson
Corey Kent
Counting Crows
Diplo
Eli Young Band
Elizabeth Nichols
Ella Langley
Gabriella Rose
Gavin Adcock
Guy Fieri
Hannah McFarland
Hootie & the Blowfish
Hudson Westbrook
Ink
Jake Worthington
Josh Ross
Journey
Julia Cole
Kameron Marlowe
Kevin Smiley
Lainey Wilson
Lane Pittman
Larkin Poe
Little Big Town
Ludacris
Lyle Lovett
Marcus King Band
Max McNown
Michael Marcagi
Nate Smith
Neon Union
Noah Cyrus
Noah Rinker
Ole 60
Pitbull
Post Malone
Redferrin
Red Clay Strays
Riley Green
Ryan Hurd
S.G. Goodman
Sam Barber
Something Out West
Tayler Holder
Teddy Swims
The Road
The Wallflowers
Third Eye Blind
Treaty Oak Revival
Tyler Braden
Ty Myers
Warren Zeiders
Willow Avalon
Wyatt Flores
Wynonna Judd
Zach John King
Amazon Music will return as the exclusive livestream partner. Stagecoach performances will be streamed live across Twitch, Prime Video and the Amazon Music app.
The festival will be held from April 24-26, 2026, and passes will go on sale on October 2 at 11 a.m. PT.
To learn more, visit stagecoachfestival.com.
The Source: This report is based on the official lineup announcement for the 2026 Stagecoach Festival. It includes information directly from the festival's organizers.