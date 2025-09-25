Stagecoach 2026 lineup: Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson headline

The Brief The 2026 Stagecoach Festival lineup has been announced, headlined by Lainey Wilson, Post Malone, and Cody Johnson. The three-day country music festival is set for April 24 through 26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Passes for the festival go on sale on October 2.



Dust off your boots and mark your calendars!

The 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival returns to Indio's Empire Polo club from April 24 to 26, 2026.

What we know:

The headliners for the 2026 festival are Lainey Wilson, Post Malone, and Cody Johnson. None of these artists have headlined Stagecoach before, though they have all previously performed at the festival.

The lineup also includes established country acts like Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town, and Wynonna Judd, as well as newer artists like Ella Langley and Bailey Zimmerman.

Notable performers from outside the country genre will also appear, including Journey, Third Eye Blind, Ludacris, and Pitbull.

Check out the full lineup below:

Stagecoach 2026 Lineup

Adrien Nunez

Amos Lee

Avery Anna

Bailey Zimmerman

Bayker Blankenship

Benjamin Tod

BigXthaPlug

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

Brandon Wisham

Braxton Keith

Brett Young

Brooks & Dunn

Bush

Cameron Whitcomb

Charles Wesley Godwin

Chase Matthew

Chase Rice

Cody Johnson

Corey Kent

Counting Crows

Diplo

Eli Young Band

Elizabeth Nichols

Ella Langley

Gabriella Rose

Gavin Adcock

Guy Fieri

Hannah McFarland

Hootie & the Blowfish

Hudson Westbrook

Ink

Jake Worthington

Josh Ross

Journey

Julia Cole

Kameron Marlowe

Kevin Smiley

Lainey Wilson

Lane Pittman

Larkin Poe

Little Big Town

Ludacris

Lyle Lovett

Marcus King Band

Max McNown

Michael Marcagi

Nate Smith

Neon Union

Noah Cyrus

Noah Rinker

Ole 60

Pitbull

Post Malone

Redferrin

Red Clay Strays

Riley Green

Ryan Hurd

S.G. Goodman

Sam Barber

Something Out West

Tayler Holder

Teddy Swims

The Road

The Wallflowers

Third Eye Blind

Treaty Oak Revival

Tyler Braden

Ty Myers

Warren Zeiders

Willow Avalon

Wyatt Flores

Wynonna Judd

Zach John King

Amazon Music will return as the exclusive livestream partner. Stagecoach performances will be streamed live across Twitch, Prime Video and the Amazon Music app.

The festival will be held from April 24-26, 2026, and passes will go on sale on October 2 at 11 a.m. PT.

To learn more, visit stagecoachfestival.com.